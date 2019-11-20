We now know if he has an innie or an outie. A 380-pound man hid drugs in navel, cops say

A Florida man had an unusual hiding spot for his stash, according to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Skelly was arrested early Saturday morning after employees at a Clearwater McDonald’s called 911 about a “suspicious” looking customer.

Martin Skelly Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

When deputies arrived to investigate, Skelly consented to a consensual search in which a 28-gauge needle filled with a “dark substance” was found in his right pocket. A presumptive test found the substance (2.7 grams worth) tested positive for methamphetamine.

After he was read his rights, the 41-year-old St. Petersburg man admitted it was meth and that he had “a drug problem his entire life,” according to the complaint.

The five-foot-nine, 380-pound man was placed under arrest on possession charges and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

During Skelly’s processing, another search uncovered a small bag of crystal powder substance, the police report said. That bag was not uncovered in the individual’s clothing, but “wedged deep within the belly button cavity.” The substance in his navel also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“I was just being dumb and not thinking,” the suspect admitted, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set at $2,000.