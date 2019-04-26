A Florida man stabbed his mattress with his bed post. Meth may have been involved, cops say

Felipe Oquendo

A Florida man began acting “erratically,” early Friday morning, but luckily, only an inanimate object was harmed.

In a Facebook post , The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office describes what happens before Felipe Oquendo was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence related false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The girlfriend told officers that the couple were relaxing at their Fort Walton Beach home at around 1 a.m. when the 37-year-old began to accuse her of cheating on him. He told her he thought he saw her in bed with another man.

The victim said Oquendo then proceeded to stab the mattress with a bed post, tearing it apart with his bare hands, believing the man was inside.

He locked the bedroom door and would not allow his girlfriend to leave, as per the police report, but while he was tussling with the mattress, the woman was able to escape and call for assistance.

Officers interviewed the 37-year-old suspect, who admitted smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day, as per the police report.





Oquendo told OCSO deputies he was “fighting the man in the mattress, holding him down when they arrived, but the man then slipped out and left.”

The girlfriend was not injured.





He is behind bars at Okaloosa County Jail on no bond, set to appear in court May 21, according to court records.