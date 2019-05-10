A Florida man called 911 to report someone chasing him. All cops could find was his meth

James Staite

Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted a cautionary tale on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The post showed the mugshot of a Florida man who called 911 while he was apparently hallucinating on drugs.

According to the agency, on the evening of April 25, James Staite called the emergency number, saying that a man had chased him into a campground bathroom in Ebro, and was trying to break in.

Responding deputies encountered the 52-year old-caller on the scene, but could not find the alleged person he was complaining about.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The report says that Staite said he video evidence of the “unknown male” of his cell phone, but officers “were unable to see anything in the video that corroborated Staite’s story.”

During the investigation, deputies located Staite’s car nearby, and a K-9 was “immediately alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.”

In the car, deputies found methamphetamine, multiple hypodermic needles and a digital scale which tested positive for meth.

Staite was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day, authorities said, adding they hope the suspect stays off drugs.

“These types of arrests not only take the threat out of our communities and off our roadways but many times lead to people sobering up enough that they can get the help they need,” the sheriff’s office wrote on the post.