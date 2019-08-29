A nurse talked online about molesting kids, cops say. A child porn arrest followed

David Green Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Jupiter nurse faces 30 counts of child pornography possession after a messenger app conversation about sexually molesting children put investigators on his trail, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Ian Green, 36, has been a registered nurse since 2015, according to Florida Department of Health online records of his license, which gives the address of the Jupiter Medical Center. After his Tuesday arrest, Green posted $90,000 bond Wednesday.

Green took advantage of his right to remain silent, the arrest report said, and asked for a lawyer.

The arrest report also said a detective in Arkansas, checking out a suspect’s device, found a conversation on the app Kik with user “ifuwant 1”/”green1182” about sexually molesting children. That user’s internet provider address that pointed to Jupiter. That Jupiter user, the report said, sent several child pornography photos to the Arkansas Kik user on Aug. 21.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Among them were a picture of an infant girl with an adult finger in her genitalia and one of a baby boy being sodomized by an adult male.

Upon finding another child porn photo that Green uploaded to Facebook, the arrest report says, investigators got a search warrant for Green’s home. Investigators say they found Green’s digital devices contained pornography with children aged “from infants to young children.”