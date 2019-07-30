‘What are you doing to my sister?’ boy says to man who raped sister, cops say

Miami-Dade police say that stay-at-home nurse Jermaine Cheatham raped the child he was supposed to be caring for. The girl was nine years old and her 11-year-old brother walked in when Cheatham was raping her. Miami-Dade County Corrections

An at-home nurse was arrested Monday after the brother of a young girl found him naked holding a bottle of lubricant while holding down the child.

Jermaine Bernard Cheatham, 45, was hired to care for the boy’s 9-year-old and 3- year-old siblings, the younger of which is a special needs patient and requires 24/7 care, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

The 9-year-old was watching a movie and fell asleep on a couch in the living room. Cheatham then went into the room, took off her pants, covered her mouth with one hand and pushed her face down with the other, police said.

He then raped her.

Her brother was in his room when he heard loud thumping noises. When he came out to investigate what was happening he saw Cheatham fully exposed holding a bottle of lubricant while his sister was half-naked and sleeping, police said.

The brother yelled, “What are you doing to my sister?”

Cheatham then pulled him into his 3-year-old sister’s bedroom, who was sleeping at the time, police said. He begged the boy not to tell anyone and tried to convince him that he didn’t do anything to his sister.

When he tried to go tell his mom, Cheatham blocked the door and didn’t let him leave, police said.

When police arrested the caretaker, he denied doing anything to the girl.

Cheatham faces charges of sexual battery on a minor and false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.