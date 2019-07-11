An alligator walked into a Florida apartment building. And then it went up the stairs

Ray The Trapper found this gator on the second floor of an apartment complex in Naples. Screenshot of NBC2

A group of Florida painters on Wednesday found an unwanted tenant on the second floor of an apartment complex.

Ray The Trapper, who responded to the emergency call in Naples, said this isn’t the first time he has found an alligator in an unusual place, especially during mating season.





“Be aware of your surroundings,” said Ray Simonsen Sr. “They can be found everywhere.”

The gator walked up the two flight of stairs, he said, but it wasn’t a pet. It may have come from the lake behind the complex.

The female, who measured five feet with a 12-inch tail span ,will be relocated to a farm, he said.

What to do if you see a gator

If you come across a gator, the best thing you can do is leave it alone, he said. Simonsen has been a trapper for over six years, but it doesn’t stop him from being cautious. If you stress the animal out or scare it, it could lash out in defense and hurt you.

“This isn’t fun and games,” he said.

You also shouldn’t try to attract it. Not only is it illegal to touch or feed an alligator, they’re natural predators.

If you find an alligator far from home, Ray The Trapper recommends staying at least 30 feet away from the animal. You should then call police or Florida Fish & Wildlife.