A Florida driver was pulled over by a deputy. An alligator was in the passenger seat

Hardee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Richardson on July 4 after a traffic stop revealed he had a small alligator with its mouth taped shut stuffed in a black bag sitting on the passenger seat of his vehicle.

According to a post on the sheriff’s department Facebook page, the traffic stop occurred in the area of State Road 64 and Pioneer Park in Zolfo Springs.

Deputies asked Richardson if he was in possession of an alligator trapping license and Richardson stated he was not. According to the sheriff’s office, Richardson told deputies that a friend had given him the gator and that he was planning to release it.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were contacted and alligator was released into the Peace River after the tape was removed from its mouth.

Deputies say they also found illegal drugs on Richardson. Richardson was booked into the Hardee County jail on multiple drug charges and illegally possessing or capturing an alligator.