If there’s an alligator in the Comfort Inn parking lot, you know you’re in Florida

Officer Megan Feliciani poses after capturing the alligator (left). The alligator after it was released into the wild (right).

Talk about overstaying your welcome.

An alligator had to be escorted off of the premises by police after being found underneath a car at the Comfort Inn Suites in Dunnellon, Florida.

The police were called after a guest alerted the front desk that she had seen an alligator in the motel parking lot while walking her dog. Measuring no longer than two feet, the gator was very small, according to dispatcher Mary Edmundson, and “didn’t put up much of a fight.“ It took between 20 and 30 minutes for the two officers to corral the gator and deposit him in a non-populated area of the Rainbow River.

Edmundson said these incidents are rare, estimating that she received only “three to four” alligator-related calls per year.