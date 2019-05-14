Florida man brings his kid to ‘work.’ Police call that child abuse

How long you could spend in jail for child abuse The law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse.

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is a hallowed tradition on the fourth Thursday of April.

One Florida man brought his kid him to work and wound up arrested on charges that included child abuse.

The child abuse charge wasn’t because he brought along his kid on Saturday, a faux pas since it was about two weeks after the designated Bring Your Kids to Work Day.

And, nope, he wasn’t a school teacher or principal bringing his kid to the same school that afternoon.

Rather, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Allen McIntosh, 32, broke into a St. Petersburg home with an accomplice, James Henry Vencill, 23. But McIntosh was also charged with child abuse for bringing his 11-year-old son with him to his “job.”

According to the arrest affidavit, McIntosh, who lives in St. Petersburg, was found on the front porch of the house with “items in his hands and in his backpack that came from the residence.”

And he “had his 11-year-old with him.”

In addition to the child abuse and burglary of an unoccupied residence charges — and their bail amounts of $5,000 apiece — McIntosh faces six other drug possession-related charges that add $5,300 to his bond amount for a total of $15,300.

Vencill, also of St. Petersburg but listed as homeless on his arrest record, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied residence.

