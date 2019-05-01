You’ve heard of the ‘Florida Man Challenge.’ Now meet the card game.

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

Like it or not, Florida, the rest of the country (heck, the world) is fascinated with our state.

Florida Man. Yeah, it’s a thing. It’s not that residents are more imbalanced. We can thank our Sunshine Law, making it a breeze to access police reports.

The crazy crime stories, the errant alligators, the corrupt politicians.

Then in March came the so-called Florida Man Challenge, which disturbingly illustrated (how can we put this delicately?) just how differently we roll.

Rumor has it “Google Florida Man followed by your birthday and tell me what you get” started on Tumblr and quickly trended onto various social media channels.





People just couldn’t get enough of the weird meets wacky headlines in the Sunshine State, and how they were personally connected to them by their day they were born.

Yep, Florida man is not going away.

A Twitter account devoted to Florida Man has almost half a million followers and counting.





The domain FloridaMan.com is taken, naturally. It’s a site that fulfills many needs, and even sells a line of clothing with sayings, such as “Beware of Florida Man.” Pick up a tank top with the outline of our state for just $24.99.

Daily news stories pop up, too, such as the one about the drunken Florida man who was arrested at a library after telling cops he was Jason Bourne (he looked a little like Matt Damon, but still...)

The latest? A Kickstarter campaign to get a Florida Man card game off the ground.

The founders live in Los Angeles now, but are originally from South Florida. Translation: They grew up following the insanity.

“Florida Man (and Woman!) refers to the most unbelievable news stories of our time,” reads the description of the game. “Turns out Florida is home to some serious walking (and rolling) disasters.”

As for the game works: It’s been likened to dinner party fave, the snarky Cards Against Humanity.





One player presents another player a card with a half-written headline such as, : “Florida Man breaks into home, steals [blank], poops on the [blank] then falls asleep on the [blank].”

Other players choose an action card to complete the headline, kind of the way they did in the old-school game show, “Match Game.”

Can you guess? If so you would be the winner.





Real headline: “Florida Man breaks into home, steals alcohol, poops on the floor, then falls asleep on the couch.”

Ding, ding!

The campaign has already reached its $15,000 goal. So you may soon get The Florida Man Game in your local Wal-Mart, one of Florida Man’s favorite stores.