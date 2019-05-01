Bourne, Jason Bourne. Drunken Florida man provides false name to cops, gets arrested

Jonathan Chapman

A Florida man caused an unusual scene at the public library in Pinellas Park last week.

Last Tuesday, cops responded to a disturbance call at Barbara S. Ponce Public Library and encountered Jonathan Chapman in an “intoxicated” state.

Chapman had been asked to leave the area several times, but “refused to do so,” according to an arrest report from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Upon contacting the suspect, the officer wrote in the complaint that the defendant “smelled of alcohol and provided a false name.”

The name Chapman gave?

Jason Bourne, which belongs to a fictional character created by author Robert Ludlum.

The 45-year-old Chapman, with light eyes and blond hair. bears a slight resemblance to the 48-year-old actor Matt Damon, who plays Bourne, an amnesiac CIA assassin, in the popular spy movies. Jeremy Renner also took on the title role in 2012’s “The Bourne Legacy.”

The cop asked the suspect him to turn over some identification, but Chapman had none. The Oregon native also provided an invalid social security number, the report said.





Chapman was immediately detained due to “his alcohol content and being unable to care for himself,” then arrested on a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

He was held at the Pinellas County Jail on $150 bond.