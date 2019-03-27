Snow-like hail in North Florida? Fire in Broward? Wacky weather hits the Sunshine State

All hail Florida weather.
No, really.
Trenton, Florida, a city near Gainesville, reported it had so much hail Tuesday night, public safety work crews had to gobble up all the hail atop the North Florida roadways by using the same kind of vehicles you’d see clearing snow, WTSP 10 News’ meteorologist Grant Gilmore said in a report.
Temperatures were in the 50s when the wacky weather arrived.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The Florida Public Emergency Radio network reported that an inch of hail fell on Cocoa and Rockledge and 1.5 inches coated Cape Canaveral.
A tweet on the social media site showed the white ice covering the ground outside a Starbucks in Rockledge.
According to the National Weather Service, the chill in the Trenton area will remain tonight with lows forecast to drop to 45 degrees. The cool nights are expected to last into the weekend, with tempts in the low 50s, with daytime highs around a more seasonal 80.
But the North Florida city’s dance with snow-like hail will be short-lived. There are no hazardous weather warnings since skies are forecast to be clear through the week, with the best chance for rain Sunday at 30 percent.
The heavy hail wasn’t the only Florida weather story. A lightning strike Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale — when thunderstorms were only predicted with a 30 percent chance — caused an explosion and fire at an FPL substation that led to a partial blackout that strangled parts of the Broward city.
The blackout also led to the cancellation of opening night of “Dear Evan Hansen” moments before the actors were to take the Broward Center for the Performing Arts stage. A couple thousand patrons had to spill onto darkened streets.
FPL said power was restored by early Wednesday morning and the Broward Center is working on a plan for ticket holders who were at the popular musical, said a representative for Broadway Across America, the Tony-winning show’s presenting company.
As for South Florida, it’s the winds we have to be concerned with this week — especially boaters since gusts are forecast to hit 30 mph. This hazard will make boating dangerous and lead to rip tides.
Temperatures in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach range from 65 degrees to 80 degrees through the weekend. Chance of showers tonight and Thursday.
Comments