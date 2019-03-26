More than 33,000 FPL customers without power in Broward following substation explosion

More than 33,000 Florida Power & Light customers in Broward County are without power following a substation explosion on Tuesday evening that caused a partial blackout in Fort Lauderdale and forced evacuation of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts during the opening night of “Dear Evan Hansen.”
About 8 p.m. Fort Lauderdale police received a call regarding the explosion, said police spokesperson Casey Liening. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is on the scene at 426 NW Sixth Ave. The fire is under control and authorities are working with FPL to restore power, the department said on Twitter. No injuries have been reported.
“There’s residents without power right now — I’m one of them,” Liening said.
FPL did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but data available on its power outage tracker shows 33,691 customers without power in Broward County.
Videos posted to social media by Nova Southeastern University men’s soccer coach Matt Watts show a plume of black smoke rising from outside downtown Fort Lauderdale, as cars maneuver through darkened streets with no working traffic lights.
Greg Meyer, a spokesman with the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, said the airport was not affected by the blackout, and if it were, a reduntant system would ensure the airport’s operation.
“We have had no impact,” he said.
