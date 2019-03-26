The weather week may look and feel good in South Florida, but a hazard’s still coming

Tuesday’s commute started with areas of patchy fog that reduced visibility to one-half mile in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and West Palm Beach.
Count that as your first sign that something is up this week.
With only a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night and rather comfy temperatures ranging from about 65 degree mornings to 80 degree days it will appear, to most people, to be a good weather week.
Unless you’re a boater.
Wind on the water
According to the National Weather Service in Miami, marine conditions are forecast to “deteriorate rapidly” on Wednesday because of strong north and northeast winds. Gusts could be as high as 36 mph on Thursday. The gale force gusts will still be felt Friday at up to 23 mph before settling into the 10 mph range over the sunny weekend.
The service says these hazardous boating conditions are expected through the end of the week as the winds set seas to 10 to 14 feet in South Florida on Thursday.
This also means swimming carries its own dangers. There will be a high risk of rip currents along South Florida beaches,the weather service says.
If you don’t know the drill, here’s what to do if you get caught in a rip current:
Rip current tips for swimmers
▪ Listen to lifeguards, and pay attention to posted beach patrol flags and signs.
▪ If you get caught in a rip current don’t panic. “Relax and float,” the NWC suggests.
▪ Don`t swim against the current. If you’re able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.
▪ If that’s not working and you can’t escape the water’s pull, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
