Read before you vote: List of candidates and races before the Nov. 6 general election

Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade and Miami before the November 6, 2018 Florida general election. This list will be updated frequently. For recommendations from the Miami Herald Editorial Board, click here.
Read More
United States Senator:
- Rick Scott
- Bill Nelson
Representative in Congress, District 23:
- Joseph “Joe” Kaufman
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Don Endriss
- Timothy A. “Tim” Canova
Representative in Congress, District 25:
Representative in Congress, District 26:
Representative in Congress, District 27:
- Maria Elvira Salazar
- Donna Shalala
- Mayra Joli
Governor and Lieutenant Governor:
- Ron DeSantis and Jeanette Nuñez
- Andrew Gillum and Chris King
- Darcy G. Richardson and Nancy Argenziano
- Kyle “KC” Gibson and Ellen Wilds
- Ryan Christopher Foley and John Tutton Jr.
- Bruce Stanley and Ryan Howard McJury
Attorney General:
- Ashley Moody
- Sean Shaw
- Jeffrey Marc Siskind
Chief Financial Officer:
Commissioner of Agriculture:
State Senator, District 36:
State Senator, District 40:
State Representative, District 103:
State Representative, District 105:
State Representative, District 108:
State Representative, District 111:
State Representative, District 112:
State Representative, District 113:
State Representative, District 114:
State Representative, District 115:
State Representative, District 116:
State Representative, District 118:
State Representative, District 119:
State Representative, District 120:
- Holly Raschein
- Steve Friedman
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 14:
- Vivianne del Rio
- Renee Gordon
Constitutional Amendments:
Here’s a summary of all 12 proposed amendment and what they do.
- No. 1: Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption
- No. 2: Limitations on Property Tax Assessments
- No. 3: Voter Control of Gambling in Florida
- No. 4: Voting Restoration Amendment
- No. 5: Supermajority Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees
- No. 6: Rights of Crime Victims; Judges
- No. 7: First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities
- No. 9: Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces
- No. 10: State and Local Government Structure and Operation
- No. 11: Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes
- No. 12: Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers
- No. 13: Ends Dog Racing
County Referendum:
- No. 1: Charter Amendment Relating to Nonpartisan Election of Clerk of the Circuit Court
- No. 2: Charter Amendment Relating to County Appointed Officials and Employees Running for Certain Elective Office
- No. 3: Charter Amendment Relating to Review of Initiatory Petititions for Legal Sufficiency
- No. 4: Charter Amendment Regarding Elections for County Commissioners and Mayor
- No. 5: Charter Amendment Prohibiting Certain Payments Circulators of Initiatory Petitions
- No. 6: New Municipality in Northeast Miami-Dade
School Board Referendum:
- Referendum to Approve Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, School Safety and Security
Municipal races and ballot measures:
- City of Miami (Three ballot measures: soccer stadium plan, proposed lease of city-owned riverfront land, strong mayor)
- Bal Harbour
- Bay Harbour Islands
- Biscayne Park
- Cutler Bay
- Doral
- El Portal
- Key Biscayne
- Medley
- Miami Beach
- Miami Gardens
- Miami Lakes
- Miami Springs
- North Bay Village
- North Miami Beach
- Opa-locka (Mayor and city commission)
- Palmetto Bay
- Pinecrest
- Sunny Isles Beach
- West Miami
Comments