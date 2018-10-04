Read before you vote: List of candidates and races before the Nov. 6 general election

Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade and Miami before the November 6, 2018 Florida general election. This list will be updated frequently. For recommendations from the Miami Herald Editorial Board, click here.

United States Senator:

Rick Scott

Bill Nelson

Representative in Congress, District 23:

Joseph “Joe” Kaufman

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Don Endriss

Timothy A. “Tim” Canova

Representative in Congress, District 25:

Representative in Congress, District 26:

Representative in Congress, District 27:

Governor and Lieutenant Governor:

Ron DeSantis and Jeanette Nuñez

Andrew Gillum and Chris King

Darcy G. Richardson and Nancy Argenziano

Kyle “KC” Gibson and Ellen Wilds

Ryan Christopher Foley and John Tutton Jr.

Bruce Stanley and Ryan Howard McJury

Attorney General:

Ashley Moody

Sean Shaw

Jeffrey Marc Siskind

State Senator, District 36:

State Senator, District 40:

State Representative, District 103:

State Representative, District 105:

State Representative, District 108:

State Representative, District 111:

State Representative, District 112:

State Representative, District 113:

State Representative, District 114:

State Representative, District 115:

State Representative, District 116:

State Representative, District 118:

State Representative, District 119:

State Representative, District 120:

Holly Raschein

Steve Friedman

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 14:

Vivianne del Rio

Renee Gordon

Constitutional Amendments:

Here’s a summary of all 12 proposed amendment and what they do.

County Referendum:

School Board Referendum:

Municipal races and ballot measures: