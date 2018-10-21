Here are the Miami Herald recommendations for the Nov. 6 general election

Early voting in the Nov. 6 election starts Oct. 22.

As the Editorial Board does every election year, its members interviewed the majority of candidates that Miami-Dade voters will see on the ballot.





Here are our recommendations as a simple list so voters have something to take with them to the polls.

United States Senator

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

▪ Bill Nelson

Representative in Congress, District 23

▪ Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Representative in Congress, District 25

▪ Mario Diaz-Balart

Representative in Congress, District 26

▪ Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Representative in Congress, District 27

▪ Donna Shalala

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

▪ Andrew Gillum and Chris King

Attorney General

▪ Sean Shaw

Chief Financial Officer

▪ Jeremy Ring

Commissioner of Agriculture

▪ Nikki Fried

State Senator, District 36

▪ Manny Diaz Jr.

State Senator, District 40

▪ Annette Taddeo

State Representative, District 103

▪ Cindy Polo

State Representative, District 105

▪ Ana Maria Rodriguez

State Representative, District 108

▪ Dotie Joseph

State Representative, District 111

▪ Bryan Avila

State Representative, District 112

▪ Nicholas Xavier Duran

State Representative, District 113

▪ Jonathan Parker

State Representative, District 114

▪ Javier Fernandez

State Representative, District 115

▪ Vance Aloupis

State Representative, District 117

▪ Daniel Anthony Perez

State Representative, District 118

▪ Robert Asencio

State Representative, District 119

▪ Juan Fernandez-Barquin

State Representative, District 120

▪ Holly Raschein

Retain District Court of Appeal Judges

▪ Kevin Emas: Yes

▪Ivan F. Fernandez: Yes

▪Norma Shepard Lindsey: Yes

▪Robert Joshua Luck: Yes

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Run-off

Group 14

▪ Renee Gordon

Constitutional Amendments

Here’s a summary of all 12 proposed amendment and what they do.

▪ No. 1: No

▪ No. 2: Yes

▪ No. 3: Yes

▪ No. 4: Yes

▪ No. 5: No

▪ No. 6: No

▪ No. 7: No

▪ No. 9: Yes

▪ No. 10: No

▪ No. 11: No

▪ No. 12: Yes

▪ No. 13: Yes

Miami-Dade County Amendments

▪ No. 1: Yes

▪ No. 2: Yes

▪ No. 3: Yes

▪ No. 4: Yes

▪ No. 5: Yes

▪ No. 6: Yes

School Board Referendum

▪ Yes

City of Miami Ballot Measure

▪ Lease of riverfront land: Yes

▪ Strong mayor: No

Miami Beach Ballot Measures

▪ Question 1: Yes

▪ Question 2: Yes

▪ Question 3: Yes

▪ Question 4: Yes

▪ Question 5: Yes

▪ Question 6: Yes