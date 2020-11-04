Live election updates: Here’s what’s happening in Florida, Miami and beyond

Keep track of reactions from around South Florida on the results of the election here. This blog will be updated throughout the day.

Not so fast

Although President Donald Trump proclaimed “We did win this election” on Tuesday night and falsely claimed that outstanding ballots yet to be counted were fraudulent, not all of his Republican allies agree with him.

“The result of the presidential race will be known after every legally vote is cast,” tweeted Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday morning.

According to the New York Times, an estimated 3.8 million votes in states such as Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania are yet to be counted as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Florida Democrats in soul-searching mode

Wednesday morning, Democrat Anna Eskamani, a Florida state representative who was re-elected for a second term Tuesday to District 47 seat, which includes parts of Orlando and Winter Park, tweeted a warning to the Florida Democratic party, which failed to flip two vulnerable seats that would have pushed them closer to parity in the Florida Senate. The race for a third seat is heading for a recount.

“I’m saying it now. We need a whole new direction for the Florida Democrats,” she wrote. “We are losing too many incredible down ballot elected officials and candidates right now and it’s not OK. I know we have the potential to be better and do better.

State Rep. Javier Fernandez

Democrat Javier Fernández, who was trounced by his Republican opponent Ana Maria Rodriguez for the Senate District 39 seat in South Miami and Key West by a margin of 55% to 42%, agreed with her opinion.

“Total systemic failure,” he wrote. “Party, caucuses, affiliated & independent groups. People have spoken & clearly said they don’t want what we are offering. Unforgivable part is that no one saw this coming. We got beat & bad. We need to own it so we can move on & rebuild.”

Is Miami-Dade going purple?

According to an article in Politico, Trump won the Cuban vote in traditionally blue Miami-Dade by a margin of 120,000. But Cuban votes also had a strong impact on down-ballot races, including the House District 27 race, where Republican Maria Elvira Salazar ousted incumbent Democrat Donna Shalala after having lost to her in 2018, and Republican Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Ginemez unseated Democrat Rep. Debbie Murcasel Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

“It’s fair to say Miami-Dade is now a purple county. Yeah, it’s competitive,” Frederick Vélez III, national director of civic engagement for the Hispanic Federation, a nonpartisan Latino organization, told Politico.

Daniella Levine Cava celebrates during her watch party in Wynwood, Florida after winning the Miami-Dade mayoral race against Esteban Bovo on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The Cuban vote was not enough to help the Cuban-American Esteban Bovo, who lost the race for Miami-Dade County Mayor to Danielle Levine Cava.