A huge voter turnout for president in Florida and U.S. But not the biggest. Who was tops?

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger, are still waiting to see who will take the oath of office on Jan. 20 as several states were still counting votes.

But both men and their running mates can take credit for one near historic happenstance: They inspired a massive voter turnout locally in Florida and nationwide.

Note the word “near” next to historic.

How Florida turned out and its best showing

For while Florida’s Election Watch notes a 77% turnout across the state — with Collier County the highest in Florida at 90.2% compared to 74.48% in Miami-Dade — and the U.S. looking at about a 66% turnout, or nearly 160 million votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project, neither figure is a record.

In Florida, the 2020 general election figure is the best since the 1992 election that saw challenger Bill Clinton defeat incumbent President George H.W. Bush after 83% of registered Floridians cast their ballots, according to data from the Florida Division of Elections. (The 2020 official vote count has not been certified by the state yet.)

How the U.S. turned out and its best showing

Tuesday’s race between Trump and Biden falls short of the U.S. voter turnout record set in 1876 when 81.8% of eligible American voters went to the polls, according to the Associated Press.

The winner that year was Republican Rutherford B. Hayes, but he did not win the popular vote over his Democratic opponent, Samuel Tilden. Since 20 electoral votes were disputed, neither candidate won a majority of the Electoral College so the House of Representatives set up a commission that gave the presidency to Hayes, the AP reported.

Most presidential races net between 50% and 60% voter turnout rates.

Four years ago, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton with a 59.2% turnout (and 75% in Florida, which Trump also carried as he did Tuesday).

The Trump-Biden estimated 66% turnout is the best since 1960 when John F. Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon and 62.8% of the eligible populace turned out.

The last time the voter turnout rate topped 65% was in 1908 when Republican William Howard Taft won the presidency over Democrat William Jennings Bryan, according to the History Network.

And the race for electoral votes is getting tighter and tighter as votes in Democratic large cities — Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta — plus, mail-in ballots, were still being counted Wednesday afternoon.