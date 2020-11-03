A four-hour wait on Election Day? Well, yes, when it comes to these cinnamon buns

Voters in Homestead have overwhelmingly made their choice on Election Day.

It’s Knaus Berry Farm’s cinnamon buns by a big margin over presidential candidates, incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

A spokesman for the popular fruit and vegetable stand in the South Miami-Dade community told a Miami Herald reporter the wait in line for the ever popular cinnamon buns and other goodies was about 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday afternoon.

As for Election Day lines nearby?

At one point in the afternoon, it was a dead zone at Homestead Senior High Tuesday afternoon.

But the precinct still drew some candidates stumping for last-minute votes.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat seeking reelection to Congress in District 26, stopped by to talk to any voters who walked by.

Her opponent, Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, was in the area earlier but had since headed north.

“Carlos Gimenez has lost the trust and support of the voters here ... that has been apparent and that is why he got booed” at the Trump rally, she said.

A Gimenez supporter told the Miami Herald that Gimenez got her vote for a second time. The canvasser, Andrea Toledano, who was disappointed by the lack of foot traffic at the precinct, said the nearby Knaus Berry Farm is “where it’s at.”

“I thought to myself: ‘Today may be the day to finally get some famous cinnamon buns’ — but I was dead wrong. That line we were anticipating at the polls is actually out there getting some buns.”

Toledano, who couldn’t make the hour line, ultimately came to the polls hungry.