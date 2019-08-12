We’re looking for thoughtful leaders to share their perspective on issues facing Florida

Florida Priorities: What Florida wants Aminda Marqués Gonzalez and George Haj talk with Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, Julie Wraithmell, Rhea Law, Chris Caines and Victoria Kasdan during the Florida Priorities event at the University of Miami on November 14th, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aminda Marqués Gonzalez and George Haj talk with Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, Julie Wraithmell, Rhea Law, Chris Caines and Victoria Kasdan during the Florida Priorities event at the University of Miami on November 14th, 2018.

For the past two years, the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald have been putting a sharp focus on the policy challenges that most affect our community and our future. As part of that effort, we have had two groups of Influencers contribute to the discussion as part of the Florida Influencers series. And now, we want you, our readers, to help identify the Influencers class for the critical 2020 election year.

Who are we looking for? People who represent all parts of the Sunshine State. They can be CEOs or union leaders, academics and community organizers. We want leaders in the faith community as well as people who have dedicated their careers to public service in our state. The main criteria is that they be thoughtful leaders who are willing to share their perspectives on the issues facing Florida.

Please submit your nominations below.

