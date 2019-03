Debbie Harvey

President and COO, Ron Jon Surf Shop

Our legislators must have a vision as well as a strategic plan to deal with Florida’s growth both — short term and long term. Our state continues to add permanent residents at a strong pace and is now the third largest state in the nation. In addition, those qualities that make Florida so attractive to residents have also resulted in continued growth of our tourism industry. In 2018, Florida welcomed a record 120 million visitors. While many of us consider growth a positive, growth without a plan to meet future needs will result in a reduction on the quality of life of Floridians. Our legislators need to address the stress that this growth will cause on our infrastructure both now and for the coming years. This is not an easy task, but we just can’t wait until we are at a breaking point to address. Our infrastructure is already severely challenged in many areas. From our roads, which are outdated even as they are improved, to our lack of quality mass transportation, we need a plan to get Floridians to their jobs as well as get our visitors to their destinations. We cannot wait for gridlock. Our natural resources are strained. New development needs to be challenged to include conservation of natural resources. Water quality needs improved now, this past year’s red tide and algae blooms cannot be ignored. Future water needs must be addressed with science based solutions that will keep up with our growth. The growth in population and visitors will also fuel a growth in services needed. Our leaders need to have a focus on what our future workforce needs will be and how we will meet those. We are already experiencing worker shortages in many professions including critical areas such as healthcare. We can’t be afraid to change our educational system to line up with future needs and to use technology to fill in the gaps. For Florida to flourish, we will need bold leaders who take on these challenges now, rather than pushing them into the future.