Vote Miami: City commission candidates vie to represent Grove, Allapattah

Early voting began Saturday in Miami’s municipal elections to select two commissioners to represent neighborhoods in Coconut Grove, downtown, Allapattah and Grapeland Heights.

In Miami, a five-person elected City Commission creates city laws, decides how to spend taxpayers dollars, sets parking rates, and determines the future of publicly owned land — from where to build a stadium to if a major music festival should be allowed to operate in a park. Typically, major decisions require three votes to pass. City elections are consequential — voters in District 1 and District 2 will elect their representatives to vote on these important items.

So fare, more than 2,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned from voters in the city of Miami, according the Miami-Dade County elections department. Through Sunday, 189 people had voted early.

Election day is Nov. 5. The following early voting sites are open this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

▪Allapattah Branch Library, 1799 NW 35th St., Miami, FL 33142

▪Lemon City Branch Library, 430 NE 61st St., Miami, FL 33137

▪Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133 (Entrance for Polling Place @ Northeast Side of Building / ADA Entrance @ City Hall Front Door)

▪Shenandoah Branch Library, 2111 SW 19th St., Miami, FL 33145

▪Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami, FL 33128 (Miami-Dade Elections Department Branch Office Located in the Lobby)

▪West Flagler Branch Library, 5050 West Flagler St., Miami, FL 33134

Miami’s City Clerk advises voters that when voting at any voting location, whether at an early voting site or on Election Day, voters need to bring accurate and valid identification that contains the voter’s name, photograph and signature. It is not required that voters bring their voter information to the polling place, it will expedite the check-in process.

District 1

District 1 in Miami includes neighborhoods stretching from the Health District around Jackson Memorial Hospital to the north slice of Flagami near Blue Lagoon, with Allapattah and Grapeland Heights in between. It is among the most diverse working-class areas in the city of Miami that is vulnerable to upcoming redevelopment and gentrification. Several candidates cite protecting the area’s neighborhoods and residents from the impact of overdevelopment, reducing crime, and improving transit among their priroties.

The current district commissioner, Wifredo “Willy” Gort, is term-limited. Seven candidates are vying for the seat. Read profiles of them below.

▪Miguel Angel Gabela

▪Alex Diaz de la Portilla

▪Eleazar Meléndez

▪Verania “Betty” Hermida

▪Horacio Stuart Aguirre

▪Yanny Hidalgo

▪Francisco “Frank” Pichel

District 2

In District 2, incumbent Commissioner Ken Russell faces three challengers: real estate broker Jim Fried, businesswoman Rosy Palomino and real estate agent Javier Gonzalez.

Commissioner Ken Russell answers a question in the District 2 at the Frankie Shannon Rolle Community Resource Center at Coconut Grove Village West on Monday, Oct. 6, 2019. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

District 2 candidate Jim Fried, participates in a forum hosted by Downtown Democrats on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. SAM NAVARRO Special for the Miami Herald

Javier Gonzalez participates in the District 2 debate at the Frankie Shannon Rolle Community Resource Center at Coconut Grove Village West on Monday, Oct. 6, 2019. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

From potholes to climate change to overdevelopment, a range of issues have driven the debate in District 2. The district stretches from Coconut Grove up to Morningside, hugging Biscayne Bay and encompassing some of the city’s densest, tallest buildings as well as some of its leafiest single-family home neighborhoods.

Russell is running for his second term in office. He’s also steered $150,000 of his campaign funds to a candidate in the District 1 election in hopes of electing an ally on the City Commission.