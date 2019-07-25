Ultra is coming back to Miami after commissioners approve return to Bayfront Park

Ultra Music Festival: the history of the controversy Ultra Music Festival is an electronic dance music event founded in South Florida. Organizers have survived multiple controversies and opposition from politicians and neighbors, who have put up with traffic and crowds in downtown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ultra Music Festival is an electronic dance music event founded in South Florida. Organizers have survived multiple controversies and opposition from politicians and neighbors, who have put up with traffic and crowds in downtown.

Ultra Music Festival will return to downtown Miami after commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement to allow the three-day electronic dance music event to return to Bayfront Park. The commission voted 3-2 to give Ultra a revocable license agreement to use the waterfront for a weekend in March 2020.

Commissioners Ken Russell and Joe Carollo opposed. Commissioners Keon Hardemon, Manolo Reyes and Wilfredo “Willy” Gort voted in favor.

The vote provided another remarkable moment in a yearlong roller coaster ride for Ultra’s organizers and fans, downtown residents who vehemently oppose the festival’s presence in their backyard and a business community that felt the positive economic impact when Ultra was in downtown.

After a heated debate in summer in 2018, the commission unanimously voted to reject a new deal to let Ultra stay in Bayfront Park in September. With ticket sales under way and no location, Ultra organizers found a sympathetic commissioner in Hardemon, who proposed the festival move to Virginia Key. The move was approved in November.

This year’s Ultra, organized hastily after the move, was an uneven affair. Logistical issues caused a messy exit on the first night, and sound complaints came in from new neighbors in Coconut Grove, the Roads and Brickell. The criticism was such that Ultra voluntarily backed out in May before commissioners could even weigh approving the festival for another year on the key.

As the festival courted interest from other venues outside the city, the same commissioners who booted Ultra publicly discussed having second thoughts. By June, administrators and Ultra representatives drew up a new deal for Bayfront Park — again incensing downtown neighbors.

The festival, a homegrown Miami event that grew up on the downtown waterfront, has faced mounting criticism from an increasingly vocal group of downtown residents who argue that Ultra is a legitimate nuisance. Several neighbors point to studies that show the festival blasts unhealthy levels of sound at residences across the street, rattling their cabinets.

Other downtown residents feel Ultra brings a level of energy and entertainment to the urban core. They echo tourism boosters who tout the value of Ultra’s international audience.

On Thursday, a majority of the commission reversed its stance from just a year ago and sided with Ultra and its backers.

Carollo summed up an afternoon’s worth of arguments against at the end by calling it “a political decision.”