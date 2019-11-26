President Trump’s ‘homecoming’ rally is tonight. Here’s what you can and cannot do

President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally is expected to bring thousands of people to the BB&T Center in Sunrise to celebrate his “move” from Manhattan’s Trump Tower to Palm Beach’s Mar-A-Lago.

The rally also will be traffic migraine for everyone: people attending the rally, those trying to escape it, and Sawgrass Mill shoppers who want to beat the Black Friday rush.

There’s also a list of things you can and cannot do while Trump is in town.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Basics

What: President Trump’s “homecoming” rally

Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy in Sunrise

When: Gates open at 3 p.m. Rally starts at 7 p.m. Police expect it to end by 10 p.m.

Ticket Costs: Tickets are free but are first-come first-serve. Max two tickets per cell number.

How to get tickets: donaldjtrump.com.

Closures & Detours

▪ Delays are expected near the Sawgrass Mills mall and BB&T Center by early Tuesday afternoon, according to the city of Sunrise.

▪ Heavy congestion will be seen in and around the Sawgrass Mills mall and BB&T Center through the day and into the evening.

▪ Broward County School bus routes might be affected by the delays and detours but pickup and dropoff times are expected to be the same, according to Sunrise police.

Sunrise Park & Ride relocation:

▪ Sunrise “Park & Ride” for the 595/95 Express Buses have relocated to the Orange Garage on Sawgrass Mills Mall property.

▪ Parking will be on the third and fourth floors of the garage and the buses can be found in front of Neiman Marcus. Schedules will remain the same.

▪ The buses will return to their normal location Wednesday.

Closures:

▪ Northwest 136th Avenue in front of the BB&T Center will be closed in both directions between Pat Salerno Dr. / Azure Ally until 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

▪ The Sawgrass Expressway (SR-869) will also have detours in the area from 3:30 to 9 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Don’t:

▪ You will not be allowed to drive semi-trucks, box trucks and panel vans near the area of the BB&T Center on the Sawgrass Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

▪ Box trucks, also known as a box van, is a truck with an enclosed cuboid-shaped cargo area. A panel van, also known as a sedan delivery, is a cargo vehicle that is smaller than a panel truck or cargo van, and typically has one row of seats with no side windows at the rear.

▪ Besides the restrictions mentioned by FHP, campers, RV’s and trailers will also not be allowed to enter the BB&T Center, according to Sunrise police.

Do:

▪ Sunrise police said only vehicles that are not larger than a minivan or SUV will be allowed to enter the BB&T center.

▪ Have patience and avoid the area if you don’t want to get stuck in the gridlock.

Shopping at Sawgrass Mills Mall?

▪ Early holiday shopping along with Trump’s rally is expected to cause heavy congestion in and around Sawgrass Mill’s Mall for most of the day Tuesday.

▪ The rally, which police say should be over by 10 p.m., will not affect store hours.

▪ The mall is still operating on regular hours, with stores closing at 9:30 p.m. Extended holiday hours will begin on Thanksgiving.

Don’t:

The mall does not allow camping.

If you’re attending the rally

Event Parking

▪ Only general parking is available. It costs $20 and is credit card only.

▪ Rally attendants can park at Gates 2, 3 and 7, according to police.

▪ ADA parking will be available at Gate 7.

▪ Garage, Executive and Premier Club lots will be closed, according to the BB&T Center. There is also no valet available.

▪ Any protesters must be in the area of Northwest 136th Avenue that will be closed for traffic, according to Sunrise police.

What you can and cannot bring:

▪ Keep in mind that no camping is allowed at the BB&T Center. The BB& T Center’s bag and personal item policy will also be in effect during the event.

▪ Those who are attending the rally will also need to leave their umbrellas at home. While South Florida’s weather might seem like it changes with the wind, umbrellas are prohibited inside the rally. Anyway, the forecast is calling for clear days this week.

Here’s the most important things to note:

Do:

▪ Get there early to find parking. Gates open at 3 p.m. and Sunrise police is expecting thousands of people to attend the 7 p.m. rally.

▪ Car pool or use ride share services if you can to lessen traffic congestion.

▪ Have a snack before you go because no outside food or beverages will be allowed inside the rally.

▪ You can bring point-and-shoot, disposable and small digital cameras inside the rally. You can also bring binoculars.

▪ Only service and guide animals are allowed.

▪ Fan-made signs that are 2x2 or smaller will be allowed.

Don’t:

▪ No backpacks. This includes backpack purses and drawstring backpacks.

▪ No purses or bags larger than 12 x 12 are allowed.

▪ No weapons, aerosols, ammunition, explosives, firearms, mace pepper spray, or toy guns.

▪ There will be no-entry into the event so do not step outside to make a phone call.

▪ No GoPros, Selfie Sticks, iPads, tablets, laptops, personal cameras with detachable lenses or professional photo equipment is allowed.

▪ For a full list of what is and is not allowed, visit thebbtcenter.com