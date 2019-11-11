President Trump heading back to South Florida to be keynote speaker at U.S.-Israel summit

President Donald Trump will give the keynote address at the 2019 Israeli-American Council’s annual summit in Hollywood this December.

The summit — Dec. 5-8 at the Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Dr. in Hollywood — will bring together “top-level decision-makers and thought leaders from U.S., Israel, the Jewish world and beyond,” according to the council.

“It is an honor for us to host the President of the United States, who is addressing a non-political Jewish organization for the first time,” said Shoham Nicolet, Co-founder and CEO of the Israeli-American Council. “This is great news not only for our organization but for the entire pro-Israel community in America, which supports unwavering ties between the United States and Israel.”

One of the council’s major funders is billionare Sheldon Adelson, a Trump supporter who regularly bankrolls Republican candidates, according to TimesOfIsrael.com

Trump will speak at the summit on Saturday, Dec. 7 before traveling to Orlando for the Florida GOP’s Statesmen Dinner, the Republican Party of Florida’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The dinner, originally scheduled for November, was rescheduled to give the party time to attract donors and sponsorships.

Trump’s visit comes about a month after he visited The Villages in Lady Lake, a Republican stronghold retirement community in Central Florida, and about two months after he filed a declaration of domicile to change his residence from his Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach.

The last time Trump was in South Florida was in June for a $250,000-a-plate fundraiser at his Trump National Doral hotel. It was the first time he visited the hotel since becoming president.

Other summit speakers include Dr. Stanley Fischer, former vice chairman of The Federal Reserve; Yonatan Winetraub co-Founder, Space IL; Isaac Herzog, chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel; Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York; and Netta Barzilai, Eurovision 2018 Winner, Singer & Icon.