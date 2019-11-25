Things To Do
What time do Miami malls open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Check here
In case you wondered, Black Friday is a still a thing.
Yes. Even in the cyber age, people exist who want to get up early on their day off and head to the nearest mall. Some of them even want to go on Thanksgiving, when all sane people revel in stuffing food into their faces and bask in the comforting warmth of lively family discussions about politics. We can’t understand why anyone might want to escape that fate.
But the people want to shop. So here are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours of Miami malls (and a couple in Broward, too).
Godspeed.
Aventura Mall
Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Black Friday. 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
Bal Harbour Shops
Closed Thanksgiving. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Black Friday. 9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour.
Brickell City Centre
Closed Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 701 S. Miami Ave, Miami.
Dadeland Mall
Open 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 7535 North Kendall Dr., Miami.
Dolphin Mall
Open 9 a.m.-midnight Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Black Friday. 11401 NW 12th St., Miami.
The Falls
Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 8888 SW 136th St, Miami.
Merrick Park
Closed Thanksgiving. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Friday. 342 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables.
Miami International Mall
Open 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral.
Southland Mall
Open 6 p.m.-midnight Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 20505 S. Dixie Highway, Cutler Bay.
Westland Mall
Closed Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 1675 W. 49th St., Hialeah.
Pembroke Lakes Mall
Open 6 p.m.-midnight Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Friday. 11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
Sawgrass Mills Mall
Open 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 12801 W Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise
