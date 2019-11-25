What time do Miami malls open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday? Check here

The Christmas tree at Brickell City Centre is up. Must be time to shop.

In case you wondered, Black Friday is a still a thing.

Yes. Even in the cyber age, people exist who want to get up early on their day off and head to the nearest mall. Some of them even want to go on Thanksgiving, when all sane people revel in stuffing food into their faces and bask in the comforting warmth of lively family discussions about politics. We can’t understand why anyone might want to escape that fate.

But the people want to shop. So here are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours of Miami malls (and a couple in Broward, too).

Godspeed.

Aventura Mall

Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Black Friday. 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Bal Harbour Shops

Closed Thanksgiving. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Black Friday. 9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour.

Brickell City Centre

Closed Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 701 S. Miami Ave, Miami.

Dadeland Mall

Open 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 7535 North Kendall Dr., Miami.

Dolphin Mall

Open 9 a.m.-midnight Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Black Friday. 11401 NW 12th St., Miami.

The Falls

Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 8888 SW 136th St, Miami.

Merrick Park

Closed Thanksgiving. Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Friday. 342 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables.

Miami International Mall

Open 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral.

Southland Mall

Open 6 p.m.-midnight Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 20505 S. Dixie Highway, Cutler Bay.

Westland Mall

Closed Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 1675 W. 49th St., Hialeah.

Pembroke Lakes Mall

Open 6 p.m.-midnight Thanksgiving. Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Friday. 11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Sawgrass Mills Mall

Open 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Thanksgiving. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday. 12801 W Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise