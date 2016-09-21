Guantánamo Periodic Review Guide

DETAINEES ELIGIBLE FOR REVIEW
In March 2011, President Barack Obama ordered the Pentagon to set up annual review boards for those captives not yet cleared for release, and not charged with a crime at the detention center at Guantánamo Bay. Here is the status of that effort as of March 23, 2018.
1. Good To Go
Two cleared for release through the Periodic Review Board process, with security guarantees. Above, Algerian Sufiyan Barhoumi, who wants to open a pizza parlor in Algiers.
NAME
CITIZEN
CLEARED
ARRIVED
ISN
Morocco
05/03/02
244
Sufiyan Barhoumi (T)
Algeria
06/18/02
694
KEY: ISN=internment serial number; *=looked at more than once by the Periodic Review Board; T=designated by 2009 Guantánamo Review Task Force as possible trial candidate.
2. Precleared, No Review
Three captives were cleared by a 2009-2010 task force for release with security arrangements, and don’t need their cases heard by the Periodic Review Board. Above, Muideen Adeen al Sattar, whose citizenship is not known. A leaked 2008 prison profile says he was born in Dubai, the UAE, and has been thought to be a citizen of Pakistan, Burma and the UAE, although apparently none claimed him.
NAME
CLEARED
CITIZEN
ARRIVED
ISN
By 01/22/10
Tunisia
38
By 01/22/10
unknown
2/09/02
309
By 01/22/10
Yemen
2/06/03
893
3. Forever Prisoners
Twenty-six captives have gone before the Periodic Review Board and were evaluated to be too dangerous to release. Thirteen of them were at one time considered candidates for trial, but were never charged. Above, Moath al Alwi, whose military advocate protested a glitch at his hearing, and was given a do-ever hearing then again denied release on Dec. 21, 2016.
NAME
CITIZEN
HEARING
DECISION
ARRIVED
ISN
LATEST
REVIEW
Yemen
01/16/02
27
Yemen
01/16/02
28
Saudi
02/13/02
63
Yemen
05/01/02
242
Yemen
05/05/02
569
Saudi
06/19/02
682
Abdul Razak Ali (T)
Algeria
06/19/02
685
Libya
08/05/02
708
Yemen
10/28/02
841
01/24/18^
Yemen
05/09/03
1017
02/09/17^
Pakistan
09/19/04
1094
09/27/17^
Yemen
09/19/04
1453
Yemen
09/19/04
1456
Yemen
09/19/04
1457
Pakistan
09/19/04
1460
Pakistan
09/19/04
1461
Yemen
09/19/04
1463
01/24/18^
Afghan
06/22/07
3148
10/25/17^
Palestine
09/04/06
10016
01/24/18^
Libya
09/04/06
10017
Indonesia
09/04/06
10019
10/25/17^
Malaysia
09/04/06
10021
10/25/17^
Malaysia
09/04/06
10022
10/25/17^
Somalia
09/04/06
10023
Kenya
03/23/07
10025
Afghanistan
03/14/08
10029
09/27/17^
KEY: T=Designated by 2009 Guantánamo Review Task Force as possible trial candidate.
^Awaits results of review
4. Cleared And Gone
Thirty-six captives have been cleared through the Periodic Review Board Process and released. Above, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, once considered a candidate for prosecution, was repatriated to Mauritania on Oct. 17, 2016.
NAME
CITIZEN
RELEASED
CLEARED
ARRIVED
ISN
Fawzi al Odah (FP)
Kuwait
02/13/02
232
Mohammed al Zahrani (FP)
Saudi
08/05/02
713
Abdul Rahman Shalabi (FP)
Saudi
42
Ali Ahmad al-Razihi (FP)
Yemen
45
Fayez al Kandari * (FP)
Kuwait
05/01/02
552
Muhammed al Shamrani * (FP)
Saudi
01/16/02
195
Tariq el Sawah (T)
Egypt
05/06/02
535
Omar Khalif (FP)
Libya
08/05/02
695
Mashur al Sabri (FP)
Yemen
05/01/02
324
Abdel Malik Wahab al Rahabi * (FP)
Yemen
37
Yemen
02/09/02
441
Mahmud al Mujahid (FP)
Yemen
31
Yemen
02/11/02
235
Mohammed Kamin (T)
Afghanistan
09/19/04
1045
Yemen
05/05/02
576
Haji Hamdullah (FP)
Afghanistan
11/21/03
1119
Yemen
01/16/02
41
Yemen
10/28/02
836
Obaidullah (T)
Afghanistan
10/28/02
762
Yemen
10/28/02
837
Mauritania
08/05/02
760
Yemen
10/28/02
838
Salem Ahmad bin Kanad * (FP)
Yemen
01/20/02
131
Mohammed Abu Ghanem (FP)
Yemen
44
Yemen
06/20/02
128
Yemen
06/12/02
434
Afghanistan
03/06/03
975
Abdul Zahir (T)
Afghanistan
10/27/02
753
Yemen
10/28/02
839
Yemen
10/28/02
840
Yemen
06/01/02
508
Yemen
01/16/02
29
Ravil Mingazov (T)
Russia
10/18/02
702
Afghanistan
05/00/02
560
Jabran Qahtani (T)
Saudi
08/05/02
696
Yemen
01/05/02
522
KEY: FP=once considered an indefinite detainee, or Forever Prisoner; T=once considered for possible trial.
*=looked at more than once by board.
NO PERIODIC REVIEW DETAINEES
Some Guantánamo detainees didn’t get or are not entitled to board review. Here is a breakdown of their three categories:
1. Gone Without Review
Seven of the original forever prisoners left without Periodic Review Board consideration. In 2009-10 a federal task force designated 48 indefinite detainees deemed ineligible for trial but too dangerous to release and entitled to periodic review. Two died before the board was ever set up and five were traded for the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. Above, Mullah Norullah Noori, one of those traded without review.
NAME
CITIZEN
RELEASED
SENT TO
WHY
ISN
Afghanistan
05/31/14
Qatar
4
Afghanistan
05/31/14
Qatar
6
Afghanistan
05/31/14
Qatar
7
Afghanistan
05/31/14
Qatar
832
Afghanistan
05/31/14
Qatar
579
Afghanistan
05/18/11
Afghanistan
10028
Afghanistan
02/01/11
Afghanistan
782
2. Charged, No Review
Nine captives are charged at the war court and are not entitled to go before the Periodic Review Board. Above, Pakistani citizen Majid Khan, who was educated in suburban Baltimore and pleaded guilty to being a courier of money used in an al-Qaida affiliate’s bombing at the J.W. Marriott in Jakarta, Indonesia.
NAME
CITIZEN
CHARGED
ARRIVED
ISN
Yemen
39
Pakistan
09/04/06
|10020
Pakistan
09/04/06
10024
Pakistan
09/04/06
10018
Yemen
09/04/06
10014
Yemen
09/04/06
10013
Saudi
09/04/06
10011
Saudi
09/04/06
10015
|Iraqi
10026
KEY: ^= Convicted.
Four other captives were repatriated without Periodic Review Board hearings under military commissions plea agreements during the period when the Pentagon was setting up the Periodic Review Boards: Ibrahim al Qosi and Noor Uthman Mohammed to Sudan in July 2012 and December 2013 respectively, Omar Khadr to Canada in September 2012 and Ahmed al Darbi to Saudi Arabia
About the Periodic Review Board
The PRB decision-making panel consists of one senior official from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State as well as a representative of the Joint Staff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Its administrative wing, the Periodic Review Secretariat, maintains a website that posts limited unclassified information about the detainees it’s reviewing.
