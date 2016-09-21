Top row from left: Yemeni Mohammed Ghanem, Afghan Haji Hamidullah, Saudi Abdul Rahman Shalabi, Yemeni Ayyub Ali Salih, Indonesian Riduan Isomuddin. Middle Row​: Yemeni​ Yassin Qasim, Yemeni Abdu Ali al Hajj Sharqawi, Mauritanian Mohamedou Ould Slahi, Yemeni Mansoor al Dayfi, Saudi Mohammed al Qahtani. Bottom, from left, Russian Ravil Mingazov, Palestinian Abu Zubaydah, Yemeni Salman Rabei’i, Moroccan Abdul Latif Nasir, Yemeni Omar Mohammed al Rammah.
Guantánamo

Guantánamo Periodic Review Guide

September 21, 2016 06:46 PM

DETAINEES ELIGIBLE FOR REVIEW

In March 2011, President Barack Obama ordered the Pentagon to set up annual review boards for those captives not yet cleared for release, and not charged with a crime at the detention center at Guantánamo Bay. Here is the status of that effort as of March 23, 2018.

1. Good To Go

 

Two cleared for release through the Periodic Review Board process, with security guarantees. Above, Algerian Sufiyan Barhoumi, who wants to open a pizza parlor in Algiers.

NAME

CITIZEN

CLEARED

ARRIVED

ISN

Abdul Latif Nasser

Morocco

07/11/16

05/03/02

244

Sufiyan Barhoumi (T)

Algeria

08/09/16

06/18/02

694

KEY: ISN=internment serial number; *=looked at more than once by the Periodic Review Board; T=designated by 2009 Guantánamo Review Task Force as possible trial candidate.

2. Precleared, No Review

 

Three captives were cleared by a 2009-2010 task force for release with security arrangements, and don’t need their cases heard by the Periodic Review Board. Above, Muideen Adeen al Sattar, whose citizenship is not known. A leaked 2008 prison profile says he was born in Dubai, the UAE, and has been thought to be a citizen of Pakistan, Burma and the UAE, although apparently none claimed him.

NAME

CLEARED

CITIZEN

ARRIVED

ISN

Ridah Bin Saleh al Yazidi

By 01/22/10

Tunisia

1/11/02

38

Muideen Adeen al Sattar

By 01/22/10

unknown

2/09/02

309

Tawfiq al Bihani

By 01/22/10

Yemen

2/06/03

893

3. Forever Prisoners

 

Twenty-six captives have gone before the Periodic Review Board and were evaluated to be too dangerous to release. Thirteen of them were at one time considered candidates for trial, but were never charged. Above, Moath al Alwi, whose military advocate protested a glitch at his hearing, and was given a do-ever hearing then again denied release on Dec. 21, 2016.

NAME

CITIZEN

HEARING

DECISION

ARRIVED

ISN

LATEST

REVIEW

Uthman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Uthman

Yemen

05/26/16

01/16/02

27

04/24/18

Moath al Alwi

Yemen

10/26/15

01/16/02

28

07/11/17

Mohammed al Qahtani (T)

Saudi

07/18/16

02/13/02

63

02/22/17

Khalid Ahmad Qasim

Yemen

03/06/15

05/01/02

242

02/21/18

Suhayl Abdul Anam al Sharabi (T)

Yemen

03/31/16

05/05/02

569

01/24/18

Ghassan al Sharbi (T)

Saudi

07/27/16

06/19/02

682

01/25/17

Abdul Razak Ali (T)

Algeria

07/06/16

06/19/02

685

02/03/17

Ismael Ali Faraj al Bakush

Libya

08/15/16

08/05/02

708

02/08/17

Hani Saleh Rashid Abdullah (called Said Nashir)

Yemen

11/21/16

10/28/02

841

01/24/18^

Omar Mohammed Ali al-Rammah

Yemen

08/22/16

05/09/03

1017

02/09/17^

Saifullah Paracha (T)

Pakistan

04/07/16

09/19/04

1094

09/27/17^

Sanad Ali Yislam al Kazimi

Yemen

06/09/16

09/19/04

1453

06/13/17

Hassan bin Attash (T)

Yemen

10/11/16

09/19/04

1456

05/095/18

Abdu Ali al Hajj Sharqawi (T)

Yemen

04/14/16

09/19/04

1457

03/30/17

Abdul Rahim Gulam Rabbani (T)

Pakistan

08/08/16

09/19/04

1460

02/27/18

Mohammed Ahmed Rabbani (T)

Pakistan

10/03/16

09/19/04

1461

05/09/18

Abdulsalam al Hela

Yemen

06/22/16

09/19/04

1463

01/24/18^

Haroon al Afghani

Afghan

07/14/16

06/22/07

3148

10/25/17^

Zayn al Abdeen al Hussein (T)

Palestine

09/22/16

09/04/06

10016

01/24/18^

Mustafa Abu Faraj al Libi (T)

Libya

09/16/16

09/04/06

10017

04/04/17

Riduan “Hambali” Isomuddin (T)

Indonesia

09/19/16

09/04/06

10019

10/25/17^

Mohd Farik Bin Amin (T)

Malaysia

09/15/16

09/04/06

10021

10/25/17^

Mohammed Bashir bin Lap (T)

Malaysia

09/15/16

09/04/06

10022

10/25/17^

Hassan Guleed

Somalia

09/29/16

09/04/06

10023

05/09/18

Abdul Malik

Kenya

06/09/16

03/23/07

10025

06/08/17

Muhammed Rahim al Afghani

Afghanistan

09/19/16

03/14/08

10029

09/27/17^

KEY: T=Designated by 2009 Guantánamo Review Task Force as possible trial candidate.

^Awaits results of review

4. Cleared And Gone

 

Thirty-six captives have been cleared through the Periodic Review Board Process and released. Above, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, once considered a candidate for prosecution, was repatriated to Mauritania on Oct. 17, 2016.

NAME

CITIZEN

RELEASED

CLEARED

ARRIVED

ISN

Fawzi al Odah (FP)

Kuwait

Repatriated 11/15/14

07/14/15

02/13/02

232

Mohammed al Zahrani (FP)

Saudi

Repatriated 11/21/14

10/03/14

08/05/02

713

Abdul Rahman Shalabi (FP)

Saudi

Repatriated 9/22/15

06/15/15

01/11/02

42

Ali Ahmad al-Razihi (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 11/15/15

04/23/14

01/11/02

45

Fayez al Kandari * (FP)

Kuwait

Repatriated 1/8/16

09/08/15

05/01/02

552

Muhammed al Shamrani * (FP)

Saudi

Repatriated 1/11/16

11/11/15

01/16/02

195

Tariq el Sawah (T)

Egypt

To Bosnia 1/21/16

02/12/15

05/06/02

535

Omar Khalif (FP)

Libya

To Senegal 4/3/16

08/20/15

08/05/02

695

Mashur al Sabri (FP)

Yemen

To Saudi 4/16/16

04/17/15

05/01/02

324

Abdel Malik Wahab al Rahabi * (FP)

Yemen

To Montenegro 6/22/16

12/05/14

01/11/02

37

Mansoor Abdul Rahman al Dayfi (FP)

Yemen

To Serbia 6/09/16

10/28/15

02/09/02

441

Mahmud al Mujahid (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

11/20/13

01/11/02

31

Saeed Ahmed Sarem Jarabh (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

03/05/15

02/11/02

235

Mohammed Kamin (T)

Afghanistan

To UAE 8/14/16

09/28/15

09/19/04

1045

Zahir Omar Hamis bin Hamdoun (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

01/12/16

05/05/02

576

Haji Hamdullah (FP)

Afghanistan

To UAE 8/14/16

02/11/16

11/21/03

1119

Majid Mahmud Abdu Ahmed (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

02/18/16

01/16/02

41

Ayub Murshid Ali Salih (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

03/23/16

10/28/02

836

Obaidullah (T)

Afghanistan

To UAE 8/14/16

05/19/16

10/28/02

762

Bashir Nasir Ali al-Marwalah (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

05/31/16

10/28/02

837

Mohamedou Ould Slahi (T)

Mauritania

Repatriated 10/17/16

07/14/16

08/05/02

760

Shawqi Awad Balzuhair (FP)

Yemen

To Cape Verde 12/03/16

07/11/16

10/28/02

838

Salem Ahmad bin Kanad * (FP)

Yemen

To Saudi 1/4/17

05/05/16

01/20/02

131

Mohammed Abu Ghanem (FP)

Yemen

To Saudi 1/4/17

07/06/16

01/11/02

44

Ghaleb Nassar al Bihani

Yemen

To Oman 1/15/17

05/15/14

06/20/02

128

Mustafa al Shamiri

Yemen

To Oman 1/15/17

01/12/16

06/12/02

434

Bostan Karim

Afghanistan

To Oman 1/15/17

06/02/16

03/06/03

975

Abdul Zahir (T)

Afghanistan

To Oman 1/15/17

07/11/16

10/27/02

753

Musab Omar Ali al Madhwani

Yemen

To Oman 1/15/17

07/28/16

10/28/02

839

Hayl Aziz al Maythali

Yemen

To Oman 1/15/17

08/01/16

10/28/02

840

Salman Yahya Hassan Mohammed Rabei’i *

Yemen

To Oman 1/15/17

12/01/16

06/01/02

508

Muhammed al Ansi *

Yemen

To Oman 1/15/17

12/09/16

01/16/02

29

Ravil Mingazov (T)

Russia

To UAE 1/19/17

07/21/16

10/18/02

702

Haji Wali Muhammad

Afghanistan

To UAE 1/19/17

09/26/16

05/00/02

560

Jabran Qahtani (T)

Saudi

Repatriated 1/19/17

10/25/16

08/05/02

696

Yassin Qasim Mohammed Ismail Qasim *

Yemen

To UAE 1/19/17

12/08/16

01/05/02

522

KEY: FP=once considered an indefinite detainee, or Forever Prisoner; T=once considered for possible trial.

*=looked at more than once by board.

NO PERIODIC REVIEW DETAINEES

Some Guantánamo detainees didn’t get or are not entitled to board review. Here is a breakdown of their three categories:

1. Gone Without Review

 

Seven of the original forever prisoners left without Periodic Review Board consideration. In 2009-10 a federal task force designated 48 indefinite detainees deemed ineligible for trial but too dangerous to release and entitled to periodic review. Two died before the board was ever set up and five were traded for the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. Above, Mullah Norullah Noori, one of those traded without review.

NAME

CITIZEN

RELEASED

SENT TO

WHY

ISN

Abdul Haq Wasiq

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

4

Mullah Norullah Noori

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

6

Mullah Mohammed Fazl

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

7

Mohammed Nabi

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

832

Khairullah Khairkhwa

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

579

Haji Nassim aka Inayatullah

Afghanistan

05/18/11

Afghanistan

Died

10028

Awal Gul

Afghanistan

02/01/11

Afghanistan

Died

782





2. Charged, No Review

 

Nine captives are charged at the war court and are not entitled to go before the Periodic Review Board. Above, Pakistani citizen Majid Khan, who was educated in suburban Baltimore and pleaded guilty to being a courier of money used in an al-Qaida affiliate’s bombing at the J.W. Marriott in Jakarta, Indonesia.

NAME

CITIZEN

CHARGED

ARRIVED

ISN

Ali Hamza al Bahlul

Yemen

11/03/08^

01/11/02

39

Majid Khan

Pakistan

02/29/12

09/04/06

10020

Khalid Sheik Mohammed

Pakistan

02/29/12

09/04/06

10024

Ammar al Baluchi

Pakistan

05/05/12

09/04/06

10018

Walid bin Attash

Yemen

05/05/12

09/04/06

10014

Ramzi bin al Shibh

Yemen

05/05/12

09/04/06

10013

Mustafa al Hawsawi

Saudi

05/05/12

09/04/06

10011

Abd al Rahim al Nashiri

Saudi

11/09/11

09/04/06

10015

Abd al Hadi al Iraqi

Iraqi

06/18/14

04/27/07

10026



KEY: ^= Convicted.

Four other captives were repatriated without Periodic Review Board hearings under military commissions plea agreements during the period when the Pentagon was setting up the Periodic Review Boards: Ibrahim al Qosi and Noor Uthman Mohammed to Sudan in July 2012 and December 2013 respectively, Omar Khadr to Canada in September 2012 and Ahmed al Darbi to Saudi Arabia

About the Periodic Review Board

The PRB decision-making panel consists of one senior official from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State as well as a representative of the Joint Staff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Its administrative wing, the Periodic Review Secretariat, maintains a website that posts limited unclassified information about the detainees it’s reviewing.

Carol Rosenberg

Carol Rosenberg

@CarolRosenberg

Carol Rosenberg reports on Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, the place, policy, people, war court.


