Guantánamo By the Numbers

▪ Current captive census: 40 men from 13 countries, one as a convict.
▪ Captives among the 40 currently approved for transfer or repatriation to their homelands, some with conditions: 5.
▪ Cost to house one detainee a year: In July 2011, the Obama administration offered an estimate of $800,000. A summer of 2013 crunch by Democrats in Congress based on Defense Department figures put the cost at $2.7 million per prisoner. With downsizing and an FY2015 budget of $445 million, the figure is now $11 million per prisoner a year.
▪ Health care costs: The Pentagon said that the prison’s FY2019 medical group budget is $4,028,242.52,, or $100,706 a year per detainee.
▪ Size of Pentagon prison zone staff: Around 1,800 troops and civilians, including a 60-member medical staff, on June 5, 2018, up from 1,500 people disclosed by on June 10, 2017, following a period of downsizing.
Before spokesmen adopted fuzzy math, the prison gave precise figures. On April 15, 2014, it reported a total staff of 2,268, up from 2,127, as of Nov. 6, 2013. Of the total, around than 300 of them had been civilians, mostly contractors, and the overwhelming majority of troops are from the U.S. Army. Navy prison medical staff numbered around 137 for years; then a prison doctor said Feb. 3, 2018 that it had been downsized to 60.
▪ Number of Guantánamo detainees released by Bush the administration: About 540. The figure is imprecise because the CIA hid an undisclosed number of prisoners at “Black Sites” there for a time.
▪ Guantánamo detainees released by the Obama administration: 201, including three who died in detention.
▪ Guantánamo detainees released by the Trump administration: 1.
▪ Youngest: Probably forever prisoner Hassan bin Attash, about 33, of Yemen.
▪ Oldest captive: Forever prisoner Saifullah Paracha, 71, of Pakistan.
▪ Periodic Review Board approved “forever prisoners,” indefinite detainees under the Law of War, without charge or trial: 26.
▪ Guantánamo based population: 5,681 on May 3, 2018, according to the base. On Sept. 12, 2016 it was 5,523 and on June 23, 2014 it was 5,778.
▪ Graduating seniors at the base high school Class of 2018: 12.
▪ Detainees who died in the camps: Nine. Two Saudis and a Yemeni were found dead Camp 1 June 10, 2006 in what the Southern Command calls suicides by hanging; another Saudi, was found dead in Camp 5 in May 30, 2007 in what the Southern Command calls a suicide by hanging; an Afghan man at the detention center hospital in Dec. 30, 2007 in what the Southern Command said was colon cancer; a Yemeni man in the psychiatric ward June 1, 2009 in what the Southern Command called suicide, strangled by the elastic band from underwear, according to a military autopsy; an Afghan man designated for indefinite detention collapsed Feb. 1, 2011 in a cell block after working out on an exercise machine in Camp 6 in what the Southern Command called a heart attack; and an Afghan man was found hanging from a bed sheet in a Camp 6 recreation yard on May 17, 2011 in what the the Southern Command called suicide. On Sept. 10, 2012 the military disclosed that another detainee was found dead in his Camp 5 cell two days earlier, on Sept. 8, 2012, in what Southern Command said was a suicide by overdose of drugs complicated by acute pneumonia.
▪ Captives in camps with prostheses: Five as of Aug. 14, 2015 Navy services solicitation.
▪ Size of Navy base: 45 square miles, straddling Guantánamo Bay, from prison camp to air strip.
▪ Prison commanders: 18 admirals and generals, since detention center opened in 2002. Current commander is Rear Adm. John Ring.
▪ First captives: 20 arrived Jan. 11, 2002 to inaugurate Camp X-Ray.
▪ Number of first 20 still there: 2. (Lone war crimes convict Ali Hamza al Bahlul of Yemen and long-cleared Tunisian Ridah Bin Saleh al Yazidi.)
▪ Brothers in detention: Two known pairs. Forever prisoners Abdul Rahim and Mohammed Rabbani and Walid and Hassan bin Attash, one charged as an alleged Sept. 11 plotter and the other a forever prisoner.
▪ Last known arrival: Muhammed Rahim, of Afghanistan on March 14, 2008 to Camp 7 as a high-value detainee.
▪ Last detainee release: Mauritanian Mohamedou Ould Slahi repatriated on Oct. 17, 2016. Earlier, Saudi Mohammed Shimrani was repatriated on Jan. 11, 2016 and Kuwaiti Fayez al Kandari was repatriated on Jan. 8, 2016.
▪ Last detainee resettlement: On Jan. 19, 2017, three captives to United Arab Emirates. Earlier that month, the Obama administration sent 10 captives to Oman on Jan. 15, 2017 and four Yemenis to Saudi Arabia on Jan. 4, 2017.
▪ Last convict departure: Ahmed al Darbi of Saudi Arabia on May 1, 2018. He pleaded guilty to war crimes in exchange for return to his homeland to finish out his sentence.
▪ International Committee of the Red Cross delegation visits to the detention center since it opened Jan. 11, 2002: 128.
▪ Daily calorie offering to each detainee: 4,500 according to a 9/12/2011 media briefing.
▪ Nations that have resettled or offered temporary residency to cleared detainees who are not their citizens: 30: Albania, Belgium, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, El Salvador, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Montenegro, Oman, Palau, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.
▪ Nation that has resettled the largest number of non-citizen freed detainees: Oman has each accepted 30 men for resettlement, mostly Yemenis.
▪ Captives at Guantánamo convicted by Military Commission: .
1. Foot soldier David Hicks in a 2007 plea bargain to return home, now free in his native Australia and appealing through U.S. system. A Pentagon review panel annulled that conviction Feb. 18, 2015.
2. Osama bin Laden driver Salim Hamdan at trial in July-August 2008, now free in his native Yemen. A civilian court vacated his conviction, finding “providing material support for terror” was not a legitimate war crime.
3. Bin Laden media aide Ali Hamza al Bahlul of Yemen at trial in November 2008, serving life in a special prison annex. A civilian court vacated his conviction in two phases, ending on June 12, 2015, then an appeals court reinstated his conspiracy conviction and upheld it on Oct. 20, 2016. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review his case on Oct. 10, 2017, ending his appeals process.
4. Foot soldier Ibrahim al Qosi of Sudan in an August 2010 plea bargain that returned him to his native Sudan on July 10, 2012. In December 2015 he appeared on a video produced by Yemen’s Al-Qaida of the Arabian Peninsula, AQAP, in the role of a group religious leader. Pentagon lawyers have tried, and so far failed, to get his conviction reviewed.
5. Toronto-born Omar Khadr in an October 2010 plea bargain to return to his native Canada in 2011 and serve at most seven more years there. He was repatriated on Sept. 29, 2012, and released on bail into western Canada May 7, 2015.
6. Paramilitary training camp small-arms instructor Noor Uthman Mohammed on Feb. 18, 2011 in a plea bargain that returned him to his native Sudan in December 2013. A Pentagon official canceled the conviction on Jan. 9, 2015.
7. Former CIA captive and ex-U.S. resident Majid Khan, a Pakistani, in a February 2012 plea bargain to postpone his sentencing while he testifies against other fellow “high-value captives.” He has so far not done so in any known court.
8. Saudi Ahmad al Darbi, in a February 2014 plea that admitted responsibility for al-Qaida’s October 2002 attack on the French oil tanker Limburg, which happened while he was already at Guantánamo. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Oct. 13, 2017, and returned to his homeland to serve out his sentence on May 1, 2018.
▪ Captives currently at Guantánamo with military commissions proceedings: 9.
Alleged mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and four alleged co-conspirators in the 9/11 attacks, a death penalty trial — Walid Bin Attash, Ramzi bin al Shibh, Ammar al Baluchi, Mustafa al Hawsawi.
Saudi-born Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, facing a death penalty trial as alleged architect of the October 2000 suicide bombing of the USS Cole off Yemen that killed 17 US sailors.
Iraqi Abd al Hadi al Iraqi, whose given name is Nashwan al Tamir, accused of running al-Qaida’s army from 2002 to 2004.
Yemeni Ali Hamza al Bahlul, convicted in 2008 and sentenced to life in prison for serving as an al-Qaida propagandist and foot soldier. His case is in the appeals court system.
Pakistani Majid Khan has pleaded guilty to war crimes and had his sentencing postponed.
Note: The war crimes prosecutor has sworn charges against three men accused of plotting Southeast Asia terror attacks, notably the 2002 Bali bombings. But a senior Pentagon official has not approved the triple conspiracy case against the captives known as Hambali, Lilie and Zubair.
▪ U.S. Supreme Court cases involving detainee rights during the War on Terror: Three
.▪ Times the justices sided with detainees against the Bush administration: Three.
▪ Largest captive population since detention center opened: About 677 in July 2003.
▪ Smallest: 20 on Jan. 11, 2002.
▪ Total number of detainees held at Guantánamo in the war on terror: The figure is at least 780 with the Senate ‘Torture Report’ revelation that Ibn al Shaykh al Libi, ISN 212, was held at a CIA prison there.
Updated on Oct. 25, 2018
