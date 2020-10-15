Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Cash, cocaine and counterfeit Viagra seized over Columbus Day Weekend, Customs says

What U.S. Customs and Border Protection say are sheets of fake Viagra.
What U.S. Customs and Border Protection say are sheets of fake Viagra. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Ersatz Viagra, real cash and 3.8 kilos of real cocaine at two Puerto Rico airports didn’t make it to their destination during Columbus Day Weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

At San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, Customs found 2.12 kilos of cocaine layered inside 10 wooden boxes of soap that were headed to New York. Officers found 331 grams of cocaine hidden inside shower curtain rings that were going to Pennsylvania.

After a Brooklyn drug bust last month, the amounts of money and cocaine prosecutors quoted to the New York Daily News put street value at $51.50 per gram. That means the street value of the soapy cocaine was about $109,180.

Also, Customs says it found 960 100 mg Viagra tablets of poor packaging and quality that indicated the drugs were counterfeit. If sold as real without any form of health insurance, Customs says they would fetch $68,160.

At Rafael Hernandez airport in Aquadilla, officers say they found 1.4 kilos of cocaine in packages headed for Thailand, Spain, Israel and Canada.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A K9 officer sniffed something strange in a package from New York and found $29,400 in undeclared, vacuum-sealed cash.

Read Next

Read Next

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service