Cash, cocaine and counterfeit Viagra seized over Columbus Day Weekend, Customs says

Ersatz Viagra, real cash and 3.8 kilos of real cocaine at two Puerto Rico airports didn’t make it to their destination during Columbus Day Weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

At San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, Customs found 2.12 kilos of cocaine layered inside 10 wooden boxes of soap that were headed to New York. Officers found 331 grams of cocaine hidden inside shower curtain rings that were going to Pennsylvania.

After a Brooklyn drug bust last month, the amounts of money and cocaine prosecutors quoted to the New York Daily News put street value at $51.50 per gram. That means the street value of the soapy cocaine was about $109,180.

Also, Customs says it found 960 100 mg Viagra tablets of poor packaging and quality that indicated the drugs were counterfeit. If sold as real without any form of health insurance, Customs says they would fetch $68,160.

At Rafael Hernandez airport in Aquadilla, officers say they found 1.4 kilos of cocaine in packages headed for Thailand, Spain, Israel and Canada.

A K9 officer sniffed something strange in a package from New York and found $29,400 in undeclared, vacuum-sealed cash.

