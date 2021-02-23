Cubans’ 16-day raft journey ends off the Palm Beach County coast, Coast Guard says

Five Cuban migrants on a raft as they were found by the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

Five Cubans made it from their native country to two miles southeast of Palm Beach Inlet before the U.S. Coast Guard ended their journey Saturday, the agency said.

The Coast Guard said as the migrants were being picked up by a Coast Guard Lake Worth Inlet crew, they mentioned they had been at sea for 16 days.

The makeshift raft and the five Cubans who said they had been on the raft for 16 days. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

A good Samaritan had spotted them and reported them to a Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstander. After the Lake Worth Inlet boat picked them up and transferred them to the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans, they received food, water, medical attention and a ride back to Cuba.

The Coast Guard says more than 100 Cuban migrants have been intercepted on the Florida straits in 2021.