The ICE deportation crackdown expected to start Sunday has been delayed, Trump tweets

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that planned mass raids targeting people for deportation — which was expected to start Sunday in 10 U.S. cities, including Miami— will be delayed for two weeks,





He said in a tweet that he hopes Democrats and Republicans can work together to work a solution to the “asylum and loophole problems on the Southern Border.”





At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Miami Herald U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources could not confirm that the president’s announcements were true Saturday afternoon, and said that ICE agents have not been briefed on the timeline changes.

Trump’s announcement comes about 24 hours after the Miami Herald revealed ICE’s plan to target people that met certain criteria as early as Sunday.

The news sent the South Florida community, as well as those Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco into a spiral of fear after a Trump administration official confirmed that ICE will specifically target for deportation as many as 1 million people “who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country.”





Sources told the Miami Herald that among those to be targeted first would be: minors who came into the U.S. without their parents and have since turned 18; people who were ordered removed in absentia; and people who missed a court hearing and did not respond to letters mailed to their homes by the Department of Justice.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday in regards to Trump’s weekend social media post. It’s unclear what the president was referring to when he said that ICE’s targeted enforcement would be delayed “at the request of Democrats.”