With Miami expecting deportations, some tips on your rights if ICE knocks on the door

Miami is facing mass deportations as early as this Sunday, sources told the Miami Herald.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement effort will focus on people “who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges yet remain at large in the country,” a Trump administration official confirmed.

Here are some frequently asked questions about ICE detainment:

What happens if immigration knocks on your door

The Florida Immigrant Coalition released the following recommendations if an immigration agent knocks on your door.

▪ Don’t open the door.

▪ Ask to see the judicial warrant, which can be slid under your door. It must have your correct name and address and be signed by a judge. If the document does not have that information, say that you do not authorize their entrance and that you will call your attorney.

▪ Remain silent until you speak with your attorney.

▪ DO NOT provide any information on your background, place of birth or when/how you came to the United States.

▪ DO NOT sign any document that you don’t understand.

Experts recommend you do not lie about your place of birth, how you got into the country or about whether or not you’re a U.S. citizen.

What if I’m a naturalized immigrant? A permanent resident?

Naturalized immigrants or permanent residents can tell ICE their citizenship status, but if they cannot immediately provide documents to prove it, they may be detained. Experts recommend they keep relevant documents with them, such as a permanent residence card or green card. If you don’t have them, stay calm and silent.

How to find someone detained by ICE

Immigrants held in an ICE detention facility may be located using the agency’s Online Detainee Locator System. Friends, relatives and attorneys can also telephone any Enforcement and Removal Operations field office.

The online searches can be done by A-number, the nine-digit number starting with the letter A assigned to each foreigner during any immigration procedure, or by biographical information, which requires the name and surname of the immigrant detained as well as the detainee’s country and date of birth.

Read more about legal and immigration issues in Spanish at AccesoMiami.com