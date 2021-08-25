Anti-mask parent arrested on a child abuse charge at a Fort Lauderdale high school

As the Broward County school district stood on its mask mandate, a father trying to bring his maskless daughter to Fort Lauderdale High School Wednesday morning wound up in Broward County Jail.

Police say Dan Bauman, 50, grabbed and twisted the arm of a girl trying to stop him from using his cellphone to video-record students walking into the school. Bauman faces one count of aggravated child abuse.

Wednesday morning, mask mandate protesters stood with signs outside the school at 1600 NE Fourth Ave. while students already inside the school chanted at them, “Wear a mask! Wear a mask!”

This wasn’t the first day for the protesters or, according to police, the first day Bauman tried to walk his daughter in without a mask.

School Resource Officer Paul Johnson wrote in the probable cause affidavit: “I activated my [body worn camera] because [Bauman] is known to cause disruption due to protesting the school’s mask policy.”

As Bauman was recording other students with his cellphone, Johnson wrote, a girl walked up to him with, “I’ve had enough for four days,” and tried to grab Bauman’s cellphone.

Johnson wrote that the six-foot, 200-pound man then pushed the girl on her shoulder, grabbed one of her hands and began twisting her arm “in an aggressive manner, which caused me and the security guard to pull [Bauman] off the child.”

