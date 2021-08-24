Miami Herald Logo
Have you seen Catt? A Broward 16-year-old is missing and police want the public’s help

The last time Catt Stephen Grigorenko’s mother saw him at their Margate home, he was wearing a brown and orange bonnet, blue and black T-shirt and black shorts.

That was Tuesday morning in the 6100 block of Mohawk Terrace. On Tuesday afternoon, Margate police asked the public for help finding Catt.

Police describe Catt, 16, as standing six-foot-one, with long, black hair. Anyone who knows anything about Catt’s whereabouts should contact Margate police at 954-972-7111.

