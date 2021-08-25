Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

A Fort Lauderdale toddler reported missing was found in water under a bridge, cops say

A search for a 2-year-old boy Tuesday night ended in waters under a bridge over the New River, Fort Lauderdale police say.

The toddler later died at Broward Health Medical Center.

Police say officers went to 700 block of Southwest Fourth Street when the child was reported missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found him about 170 yards away, near Cooley’s Landing Park, 450 Cooley Ave., in the water under the bridge at Southwest Seventh Avenue and the New River.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue got the boy to Broward Health in critical condition, where he later died.

This developing story will be updated.

David J. Neal
