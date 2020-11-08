Hurricane warning issued for the Florida Keys. Eta expected to strengthen after crossing Cuba

The Florida Keys are now under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Eta emerged early Sunday from Cuba and began tapping into fuel likely to strengthen it — a warm and low-wind shear section of the Florida Straits.

The National Hurricane Center said Eta was now expected to reach Category 1 hurricane status, possibly before it crosses over the Keys late Sunday night. Two weather patterns that are currently steering the storm into a predicted western turn could also trap the system, leading Eta to “possibly [stall] near or just west of the Florida Keys by day 3,” forecasters said.

Either way, Eta’s lopsided wind field is expected to send the rougher side of the storm to South Florida, which could see tropical-storm-force winds, storm surge and 10 inches of rain through the night. Miami-Dade opened an emergency shelter on Saturday, and Monroe and the Bahamas opened several on Sunday.

The first licks of Eta’s winds could be felt in Miami-Dade and Monroe on Sunday morning, but sustained high winds won’t pick up until Sunday late afternoon. The National Weather Service expects they’ll die down to the occasional gust late Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Eta was 235 miles south-southeast from Miami with slightly stronger maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The latest batch of storm models all suggested that Eta will take a hard left once it passes over Cuba, potentially fast enough to have the center of the storm cross south of the Keys altogether.

In response, the National Hurricane Center nudged its forecast track south Sunday morning to a path that could cross over Key West. But the storm’s wind field reaches up to 125 miles, with the worst winds and rain to the northeast and over South Florida. The wet blanket could remain through all of Monday and into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Friday morning that the chances of sustained hurricane-force winds have increased across South Florida. As of 10 a.m., the hurricane center said Key West and Marathon’s chances of seeing tropical-storm-force winds on Monday morning were in the 90s. Homestead’s chances were more like 60% and Miami’s were 35%.

The chances the Keys might see hurricane-force winds (at least 74 mph) has crept up to about 20%.

While most of South Florida has the potential to see “major flooding rain” of 10 inches or more, according to the weather service, Key West to Aventura could also see more than three feet of storm surge. That spells flooding for a region that’s already seen record rain totals in recent weeks.

Watches and warnings

As of Sunday morning, a tropical storm warning was in effect for the East Coast of Florida from north of Jupiter Inlet to the Brevard/Volusia County line and for the West Coast of Florida from north of Bonita Beach to Englewood.

A tropical storm watch was also issued for the West Coast of Florida from north of Englewood to Anna Maria Island.

A hurricane watch is also in effect for the coast of southern Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay, and for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay. A storm surge watch was put into effect for the same area.

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Matanzas remained under a tropical storm warning, as were the Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence.