‘Epic fail’ by Broward schools could endanger students returning to class, union says

More students will be returning to the classroom this week in Broward County and keeping them safe from COVID-19 isn’t the only concern teachers have.

The Broward Teachers Union is worried that people could be less aware they are driving in school zones this week while students are arriving at or being dismissed from school because Broward County Public Schools procrastinated in telling cities and municipalities to activate the flashing lights system in school zones.

The flashing lights found around school zones notifies drivers to slow down, usually to 15 mph, because students are either arriving at or being dismissed from school.

City and municipal officials have told Broward Schools that they won’t be able to set up the school zone alert system, which will affect the majority of Broward’s 246 schools, at least until Wednesday, according to the union.

That’s a day after third through sixth grade students will return to the classroom. Seventh through 12th grade students are set to return on Thursday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is an epic fail by the Broward School District,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco in a statement. “The District failed to timely notify individual cities and municipalities when schools were opening and what their operating hours would be before school began on Friday, Oct. 9.”

On Friday, students in Pre-K through second grade and students with special needs returned to Broward classrooms for masked up in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They [Broward Schools] are now asking law enforcement to work in school zones to alert drivers to slow down, which is not going to be nearly as effective as having flashing lights,” Fusco said. “This leaves our students vulnerable to being hit by a speeding car. There is no excuse for this kind of an oversight by the District.”

Broward County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monday is also an early release day, which will make driving through a school zone more confusing, the union said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“I am begging all drivers to be conscious of their routes while driving to and from work next week so we can prevent tragedy from happening,” Fusco said. “Our kids’ lives are hanging in the balance.”