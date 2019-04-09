A student’s 911 call about a gunman caused a 3-hour lockdown. Caller arrested, cops say

Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School were on lockdown Monday morning while Fort Lauderdale police check out a report that a student would be bringing a gun onto campus. Cops found nothing.

A Fort Lauderdale 14-year-old has been arrested after cops say his phony phone call caused a three-hour school lockdown March 11.

Kendrick Green is charged with misusing 911 at a cost exceeding $100 and disturbing the peace-disturbing school functions.

Fort Lauderdale police said the 911 caller that morning “provided a detailed description of the student carrying a handgun, building location and claimed that he was hiding in a bathroom for his safety.”

The lockdown covered the Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School campus in Fort Lauderdale, bordered by Northwest 27th Avenue, 13th Court, Panther Lane and Northwest 23rd Terrace. Cops scoured the campus before declaring no weapons were found.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

#FLPD Dillard High School & Dillard Elementary School are on lockdown after receiving reports of a student with a gun. We have NOT confirmed these reports. We are conducting a full search of the school at this time. Ongoing investigation. — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) March 11, 2019

Anyone with more information on this or similar cases can call Fort Lauderdale Detective Chris Carita at 954-828-6616.