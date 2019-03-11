Broward County

No weapons found after Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary on lockdown

By David J. Neal

March 11, 2019 10:52 AM

UPDATE: After a search, Fort Lauderdale police say no weapons were located and they’re leaving the area.

Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School are on lockdown while Fort Lauderdale police check out a report that a student would be bringing a gun onto campus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the report came from the school, but they haven’t found a student with firearms.

This is breaking bulletin will be updated as more is available.

