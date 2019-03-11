No weapons found after Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary on lockdown

UPDATE: After a search, Fort Lauderdale police say no weapons were located and they’re leaving the area.
Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School are on lockdown while Fort Lauderdale police check out a report that a student would be bringing a gun onto campus.
Fort Lauderdale police say the report came from the school, but they haven’t found a student with firearms.
This is breaking bulletin will be updated as more is available.
