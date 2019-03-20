Miami student under investigation for posting video with airsoft rifle, police say

A middle school Gulliver Academy student is under investigation after police say they were notified of a possible social media threat involving an airsoft rifle.
Coral Gables Police last Friday were made aware of a circulating video and visited the student’s home, according to a release. An airsoft rifle that appeared in the video was secured by police. Police said they also inspected the home and found that other weapons were securely stored.
Police determined that the social media post did not include a credible threat.
A preplanned training with staff at Gulliver Academy, located at 12595 Red Road, was held Wednesday.
In an email to parents, Gulliver President Cliff Kling said the student involved will remain off campus until the investigation is complete, pending the outcome.
“Rest assured that we are committed to managing this complex situation involving a middle school child, his family and our entire school community in accordance with the priorities and values we all share,” wrote Gulliver President Cliff Kling in an email to families.
