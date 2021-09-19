Man wanted in fatal Florida City hit and run has been arrested, Miami-Dade police say

Above: Street cameras show the dark-colored pickup truck that hit a mini scooter Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Police Department

When police officers arrived at a home in Florida City, they saw a man drive a pickup truck to the rear of the property before removing a metal rack, according to a Miami-Dade police report on Monday.

When the man — identified as 58-year-old David Linares, walked away from the truck — the officers were there to detain him.

The reason: Police say Linares was behind a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning that left a 36-year-old on a mini scooter dead.

The accident happened at the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 14th Street at around 3:42 a.m. on Sunday. The truck sped off after the collision, police said.

The man, who police did not identified, died in the street.

On Monday, police said the investigation led them to the home in the 700 block of Southwest 15th Street. Officers spotted what was believed to be the truck involved.

The homeowner allowed police to search the property, according to the report. They then found a 2004 gray Dodge Dakota.

After being read his rights, Linares confessed to being the driver involved in the hit and run crash, according to the report.

Linares, who was being held Monday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with a death and tampering with evidence.

