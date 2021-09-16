Crime
A hit-and-run driver struck a senior citizen pedestrian overnight in Miami
A hit-and-run driver struck a man Miami police described as “elderly” around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said.
It happened on Flagler Street and shut down the 4700 block until just after 6 a.m. No description of the car has been released nor is the condition of the struck man known.
Anyone with information can call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or send a tip via the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
Comments