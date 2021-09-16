A hit-and-run driver struck a senior citizen pedestrian overnight in Miami

A hit-and-run driver struck a man Miami police described as “elderly” around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said.

It happened on Flagler Street and shut down the 4700 block until just after 6 a.m. No description of the car has been released nor is the condition of the struck man known.

Anyone with information can call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or send a tip via the Miami Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.