A six car crash on I-95 has closed lanes, sent Broward rush hour traffic into gridlock

A crash involving six cars on Interstate 95 has sent rush hour traffic into a gridlock early Thursday in Broward County. Florida Department of Transportation Traffic Cameras

A crash involving six cars on Interstate 95 in Broward County has sent rush hour traffic into a gridlock early Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened on the I-95 southbound lanes near Broward Boulevard (Exit 27), just north of I-595, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash has has shut down at least four lanes of traffic in the area, according to Florida 511.

Helicopter video taken by Total Traffic Miami shows heavy congestion in the area, with traffic squeezing by in one right lane.

Fire Rescue has arrived to the crash. No word yet on whether there are any injuries or fatalities.

Drivers should expect heavy delays and avoid the area.

This article will be updated.