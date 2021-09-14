One man dead after overnight hit-and-run on Florida’s Turnpike in Miami-Dade, FHP says

A pickup truck driver with mechanical problems on Florida’s Turnpike was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Miami-Dade, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the pickup truck driver pulled his car onto the right shoulder of the northbound side near the Southwest 216th Street exit in Cutler Bay, and got out of the vehicle around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. A witness told troopers that the driver of a white box truck didn’t stop after hitting the pickup truck driver.

The northbound lanes were closed about three hours.

Anyone with information can call FHP at 850-617-2302 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Keys, 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

