Crime

Lauderhill man charged with murder of senior citizen found stabbed in Fort Lauderdale

Two weeks after police say 66-year-old Adrienne Murphy was found stabbed to death in Fort Lauderdale, they arrested a Lauderhill man as the suspect in the homicide.

Lynn Nettles, 40, is in Broward Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Murphy was found Aug. 30 in the 1800 block of Northwest Ninth Court, about 20 minutes after midnight.

Anyone who knows anything about this case can call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5556 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

