A shooting near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Eighth Street resulted in the death of a man Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Officers found the man around 8:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Broward Health later.

Police didn’t have any information to release on the gunman.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.