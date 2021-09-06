One person left dead after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale police responded to a shooting near this convenience story Labor Day morning. Google Maps

A shooting left one person dead Labor Day morning in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale police responded to a shooting at Northwest 10th Terrace and Northwest 8th St. at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to a statement shared by Lieutenant DeAnna Greenlaw. Officers found a man lying on the road.

An ambulance transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect responsible for the fatal shooting remains unknown.

An investigation is underway.

Greenlaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

