Crime

Have you seen Darien? Miami police say he stabbed his housemate into a bloody death

Two days after the stabbing death of Yanier Lopez Debora in a Miami house, police released a photo of Lopez’s housemate, for whom an arrest warrant for murder has been issued.

Darien Zamora Carrandi, 31, lived with Lopez in a house in the 1000 block of Northwest 40th Avenue. When police arrived at the home around 5 a.m. Sunday, they found Lopez’s bloody body. Zamora was gone.

Zamora is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on Zamora’s whereabouts can contact Miami police’s homicide unit, 305-603-6350 or, to remain anonymous but possibly eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, Miami Crime Stoppers: 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers website.

