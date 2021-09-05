Miami Herald Logo
Crime

Roommate fight results in one man dead, one sought by cops, Miami police say

Police are searching for one of the residents of Miami home after finding another resident’s bloody, dead body around 5 a.m. Sunday.

This occurred in the 1000 block of Northwest 40th Street, separated from Miami International Airport by Grapeland Park and State Rd. 836, the Dolphin Expressway. A fight between roommates turned homicidal, Miami police say.

The name of the man they found won’t be released until the next of kin is notified. No information was released on the roommate, but, police said, “We know who he is...”

David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
