Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Crime

A West Miami-Dade woman told cops a neighbor broke down her door and shot her husband

.
. Telegraph Photo Illustration

A beef between neighbors in Westchester escalated into a late-night shooting in Wednesday’s first hour, Miami-Dade police said.

The man shot was taken by his wife to an area hospital, then airlifted to another hospital in stable condition, police said. Meanwhile, officers getting to the scene in the 8200 block of Southwest 25th Street around 12:39 a.m. found a damaged door.

Later, police say, the man’s wife told them “an ongoing neighbor dispute led to the neighbor breaking the door to the home, entering and shooting the victim.”

The alleged gunman has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service